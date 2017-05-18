Gulf Navigation Sails to Profit

Dubai-based shipping company Gulf Navigation Holding has reported a 39% growth in net profit at the end of the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. The result came at a stage while the company is witnessing a significant improvement in its performance, successful settlement of legal cases and entering into various global partnerships to strengthen its competitive position in the marine sector.

