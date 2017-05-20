European Court of Justice's New Opini...

European Court of Justice's New Opinion will Impact Conclusion of Future EU Trade Deals

In long-awaited Opinion 2/15 delivered on 16 May 2017, the Court of Justice of the European Union, sitting as a Full Court, held that the Free Trade Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Singapore cannot be signed and concluded by the EU alone: it has to be signed and concluded both by the EU and by each of its Member States. The EUSFTA was initialled in 2013 by the European Commission and Singapore.

