Erdrich, Amy Tan featured in free "buzz book" compilation
In this Friday, May 16, 2008, file photo, author Louise Erdrich reflects on growing up in North Dakota and her new book "The Plague of Doves" at her store BirchBark Books in Minneapolis. Excerpts from new books by Erdrich and Amy Tan can be read for free in a pair of new digital compilations.
Read more at Albany Times Union.
