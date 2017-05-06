Duterte visit to Chinese warships highlights fast-warming ties

Patron said the Philippine government can also use the COC framework in South China Sea to support the country's claim to the disputed island, apart from the worldwide court's decision that favors the Philippines . From left, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.