DPM Teo caps off 5-day visit to Ethiopia

Friday May 12

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean was hosted to lunch by Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen on Tuesday. Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean capped off a visit to Ethiopia yesterday, where he held meetings with key Ethiopian leaders and reaffirmed the warm relations between the two countries.

Chicago, IL

