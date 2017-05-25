Don't be rattled by tactics to exagge...

Don't be rattled by tactics to exaggerate news on Singapore-China relations: Chee Hong Tat

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: Singapore cannot take for granted the close relationship built up with China and must constantly work on enhancing its close bilateral cooperation with the country, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Chee Hong Tat said on Friday . Mr Chee made this point at the Future China Advanced Leaders Programme commencement ceremony, where he addressed concerns over recent media reports about Singapore's relationship with China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC