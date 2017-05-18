Cma CGM Posts Higher Q1 Profits

Container shipping group CMA CGM posted higher profits in the first quarter, helped by improving results at recently acquired NOL, and said it expects improving freight rates to boost its operating profits further in the current quarter. The French-based group reported on Friday a first-quarter net profit, including Singapore-based NOL which it consolidated in June last year, of $86 million compared with a $100 million loss in the same period of 2016.

