Cannibal 'T. Rex' Ants Seen Live for 1st Time Ever

An ant named after the fierce, carnivorous dinosaur Tyrannosaurus rex has been observed alive for the first time - and it failed to live up to the dinosaur's reputation. Tyrannomyrmex rex is a timid, finicky eater, new research finds.

Chicago, IL

