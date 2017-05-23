Canada funded ops nets 17 terror suspects
A Malaysian terrorist suspect deported from Turkey to Kuala Lumpur was among 17 people arrested in Interpol's recent cross border operation to combat terrorism and crime in Southeast Asia. Interpol, on its website, said Operation Sunbird III involved the police, immigration and maritime authorities of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries working to screen passports against the international police organisation's global databases at 35 land, air and sea border points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Asian Pacific Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC