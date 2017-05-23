Canada funded ops nets 17 terror susp...

Canada funded ops nets 17 terror suspects

A Malaysian terrorist suspect deported from Turkey to Kuala Lumpur was among 17 people arrested in Interpol's recent cross border operation to combat terrorism and crime in Southeast Asia. Interpol, on its website, said Operation Sunbird III involved the police, immigration and maritime authorities of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries working to screen passports against the international police organisation's global databases at 35 land, air and sea border points.

Chicago, IL

