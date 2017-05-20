Bilateral exercise SIMBEX-17 between Indian Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy commences
New Delhi, , May 18, : The 24th bilateral exercise SIMBEX-17 between Indian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy has commenced in South China Sea on Thursday and will culminate post seven days on May 24. This year's bilateral maritime exercise is aimed at increasing interoperability amongst the RSN and IN as well as developing common understanding and procedures for maritime security operations. The exercise is divided into two phases - the Harbour phase, which is scheduled from May 18 to May 20 and the Sea Phase to be held from May 21 to May 24. Indian Naval Ships Shivalik, Sahyadri, Jyoti and Kamorta, one P8-I Maritime Patrol and Anti-Submarine Warfare Aircraft are participating in the exercise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC