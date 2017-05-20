Bilateral exercise SIMBEX-17 between ...

Bilateral exercise SIMBEX-17 between Indian Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy commences

New Delhi, , May 18, : The 24th bilateral exercise SIMBEX-17 between Indian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy has commenced in South China Sea on Thursday and will culminate post seven days on May 24. This year's bilateral maritime exercise is aimed at increasing interoperability amongst the RSN and IN as well as developing common understanding and procedures for maritime security operations. The exercise is divided into two phases - the Harbour phase, which is scheduled from May 18 to May 20 and the Sea Phase to be held from May 21 to May 24. Indian Naval Ships Shivalik, Sahyadri, Jyoti and Kamorta, one P8-I Maritime Patrol and Anti-Submarine Warfare Aircraft are participating in the exercise.

