ABS Mobile App Simplifies Subchapter M Compliance
NS Workboat, a new mobile application from ABS Nautical Systems purpose-built for the workboat/inland sector, aims to streamline onboard tasks for Subchapter M compliance. "This app answers the growing demand for easy-to-use point solutions a need that is particularly pronounced in the workboat sector, where many companies have little to no IT support on their boats," said ABS Nautical Systems Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Stephen Schwarz.
