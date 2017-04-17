Yusof Ishak Mosque opens in Woodlands

Yusof Ishak Mosque opens in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: A mosque named after Singapore's first President Yusof Ishak was officially opened on Friday by his widow Noor Aishah. The ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister-in-Charge for Muslim Affairs Dr Yaacob Ibrahim.

