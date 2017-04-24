Warships from 20 countries to dock at Singapore's first international maritime review
Singapore will host its first-ever international maritime review at Changi Naval Base as its navy turns 50. SINGAPORE: Come May 15, the Singapore flag won't be the only one billowing in the wind at Changi Naval Base. About 30 warships from 20 countries will dock here as part of Singapore's first-ever international maritime review.
