Trump invites leaders of Thailand, Si...

Trump invites leaders of Thailand, Singapore to White House

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Hill

President Trump invited the leaders of Thailand and Singapore to the White House, according to two White House statements released Sunday. In a phone call, Trump and Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha reaffirmed their countries' commitment to one another and underscored their mutual desire for "peace and stability in the the Asia-Pacific region," according to the readout from the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,058 • Total comments across all topics: 280,703,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC