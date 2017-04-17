Three new ambassadors appointed by Pr...

Three new ambassadors appointed by President Iohannis to Asian states

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the decrees appointing Romania's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, Singapore and the People's Republic of China, a press release by the Presidential Administration reads.

