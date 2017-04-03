Sundance winner Kirsten Tan: 'I hope real change will happen in Singapore society'
SINGAPORE: What does one do when Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong singles you out on his Facebook page to congratulate you on your momentous Sundance Film Festival win? If you're filmmaker Kirsten Tan who made history when her debut feature film POP AYE won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Screenwriting at the renowned festival earlier this year, you find yourself spending an inordinate amount of time deciding how to respond. "It took a long time for me to decide on 'Should I reply him? Should I not? But what should I say?' she told Channel NewsAsia with a laugh.
