S'pore, Thailand, US wrap up air exer...

S'pore, Thailand, US wrap up air exercise

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Nation

The two-phase exercise comprised a planning exercise held in December last year at Changi Naval Base's Multinational Operations and Exercise Centre, and a flying training exercise at Korat Air Force Base in Thailand. The Republic of Singapore Air Force concluded the 23rd edition of Exercise Cope Tiger, an annual trilateral air exercise, with the Royal Thai Air Force and the United States Pacific Air Forces in a closing ceremony held yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar 27 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,998 • Total comments across all topics: 279,968,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC