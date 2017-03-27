S'pore, Thailand, US wrap up air exercise
The two-phase exercise comprised a planning exercise held in December last year at Changi Naval Base's Multinational Operations and Exercise Centre, and a flying training exercise at Korat Air Force Base in Thailand. The Republic of Singapore Air Force concluded the 23rd edition of Exercise Cope Tiger, an annual trilateral air exercise, with the Royal Thai Air Force and the United States Pacific Air Forces in a closing ceremony held yesterday.
