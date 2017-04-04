Singaporean leaders convey condolences on Russia's St. Petersburg metro attack

Singaporean leaders wrote to their Russian counterparts, conveying condolences on the terror attack at the subway system in St. Petersburg, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Tuesday. In the letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish those injured a speedy recovery on behalf of the people of Singapore.

