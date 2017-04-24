Singapore to attend Silk Road summit
Lawrence Wong, Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance, will be leading the delegation to the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on May 14 and 15, the Ministry of National Development said. Singapore has a venture in Chongqing city that has been designated a priority demonstration project for the Belt and Road initiative: the China-Singapore Connectivity Initiative, which was launched by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar 27
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC