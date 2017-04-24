Singapore to attend Silk Road summit

Lawrence Wong, Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance, will be leading the delegation to the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on May 14 and 15, the Ministry of National Development said. Singapore has a venture in Chongqing city that has been designated a priority demonstration project for the Belt and Road initiative: the China-Singapore Connectivity Initiative, which was launched by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November 2015.

