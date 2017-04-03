Singapore refutes reports of non-coop...

Singapore refutes reports of non-cooperation with Indonesia's extradition requests

Sunday Apr 2

JAKARTA: Singapore has refuted reports citing Indonesian police officials which said that Singapore did not want to engage in cooperation on Extradition Treaty and Mutual Legal Assistance requests. In a statement on Sunday , Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Singapore and Indonesia enjoy good bilateral cooperation in law enforcement and in dealing with criminal matters.

