Singapore condemns Egypt church bombi...

Singapore condemns Egypt church bombings; no Singaporeans injured

Monday Apr 10

There are no e-registered Singaporeans in both cities and no reports of Singaporeans injured or directly affected by the incidents, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says. Egyptians gather in front of a Coptic church that was bombed on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt, April 9, 2017.

