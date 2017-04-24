RCEP needs to be substantial for it t...

RCEP needs to be substantial for it to be worthwhile: PM Lee

Saturday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

MANILA: Unless Association of Southeast Asian Nations members and partners of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership are prepared to make some difficult trade-offs, the partnership, which has gone through 18 rounds of negotiations, risks "becoming much ado about nothing", said Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. And it would be a pity if that happens, Mr Lee said, speaking to the media on Saturday after wrapping up meetings with leaders at the 30th ASEAN Summit.

Chicago, IL

