PM on how to track removal of Asean trade barriers

ASEAN plans to implement a scorecard to monitor each member's efforts to reduce trade barriers which have increased significantly and are hampering efforts to integrate the 10 economies. Malaysia has voiced its concerns that non-tariff barriers and non-tariff measures jumped significantly between 2000 and 2015.

