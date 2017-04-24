PM Lee arrives in Manila for ASEAN Su...

PM Lee arrives in Manila for ASEAN Summit

MANILA: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrived in the Philippines on Friday to attend the 30th ASEAN Summit, which will see leaders of Southeast Asia member states discussing regional and international issues. Among the issues to be discussed on Saturday will be tensions in the Korean Peninsula, as well as the progress of a framework that sets out the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea .

Chicago, IL

