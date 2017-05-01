May Day Rally: Singapore has to work ...

May Day Rally: Singapore has to work hard to tackle rising unemployment, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Unemployment is expected to creep up further this year, as Singapore's workforce ages and older workers who lose their jobs take longer to find new ones, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday . Even with a "good chance" of better economic growth this year, the Government expects a "steady trickle" of redundancies.

