Malaysian Air Force Chief Makes Introductory Visit To Singapore
By Massita Ahmad SINGAPORE, April 18 -- Royal Malaysian Air Force Chief, General Datuk Seri Affendi Buang today called on Second Minister for Defence, Ong Ye Kung. Affendi, who is in Singapore for his introductory visit for three days until April 19, also called on Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Perry Lim and Chief of Air Force Major-General Mervyn Tan, and inspected a guard-of-honour at the Ministry of Defence this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar 27
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC