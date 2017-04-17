Malaysian Air Force Chief Makes Introductory Visit To Singapore

By Massita Ahmad SINGAPORE, April 18 -- Royal Malaysian Air Force Chief, General Datuk Seri Affendi Buang today called on Second Minister for Defence, Ong Ye Kung. Affendi, who is in Singapore for his introductory visit for three days until April 19, also called on Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Perry Lim and Chief of Air Force Major-General Mervyn Tan, and inspected a guard-of-honour at the Ministry of Defence this morning.

