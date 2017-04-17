Malaysian Air Force Chief Makes Intro...

Malaysian Air Force Chief Makes Introductory Visit To Singapore

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

By Massita Ahmad SINGAPORE, April 18 -- Royal Malaysian Air Force Chief, General Datuk Seri Affendi Buang today called on Second Minister for Defence, Ong Ye Kung. Affendi, who is in Singapore for his introductory visit for three days until April 19, also called on Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Perry Lim and Chief of Air Force Major-General Mervyn Tan, and inspected a guard-of-honour at the Ministry of Defence this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar 27 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,388,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC