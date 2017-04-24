India's participation crucial for Chi...

India's participation crucial for China's silk road project: Beijing media

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Singapore has a venture in Chongqing city that has been designated a priority demonstration project for the Belt and Road initiative - the China-Singapore Connectivity Initiative, which was launched by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November 2015. The forum, a Greek initiative with China as co-organizer, is attended by both China and Iran as well as other countries representing major ancient civilizations throughout the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,655,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC