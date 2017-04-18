In Pictures: Remembering Othman Wok, one of Singapore's founding fathers, 1924-2017
Former PAP Old Guard Othman Wok served as Singapore's Social Affairs Minister from 1963 to 1977 and was Singapore's ambassador to Indonesia between 1977 and 1980. He was among 10 leaders who signed the Independence of Singapore Agreement on Aug 9, 1965.
