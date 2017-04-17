HMAS Ballarat crewfarewelled for duty...

HMAS Ballarat crewfarewelled for dutyin South-East Asia

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Families and friends gathered at Fleet Base West on Garden Island last week to farewell the crew of HMAS Ballarat as they embarked on a four-month deployment through South-East Asia. HMAS Ballarat's deployment will see her crew take part in exercises Bersama Shield and Austhai, as well as the International Maritime Expo in Singapore and the International Maritime Review, held in conjunction with the Republic of Singapore Navy's 50th anniversary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar 27 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,834 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC