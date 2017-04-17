HMAS Ballarat crewfarewelled for dutyin South-East Asia

Families and friends gathered at Fleet Base West on Garden Island last week to farewell the crew of HMAS Ballarat as they embarked on a four-month deployment through South-East Asia. HMAS Ballarat's deployment will see her crew take part in exercises Bersama Shield and Austhai, as well as the International Maritime Expo in Singapore and the International Maritime Review, held in conjunction with the Republic of Singapore Navy's 50th anniversary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.