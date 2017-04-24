HDB to build 2,000 flats next to Pasi...

HDB to build 2,000 flats next to Pasir Ris Park as part of town's renewal plans

SINGAPORE: About 2,000 more public housing flats and a new mixed-used development that's integrated with the bus interchange will be built in Pasir Ris in the next few years, announced the Housing and Development Board on Saturday . The new flats, which will be launched in three to five years, will be located next to Pasir Ris Park, and near elevated cycling and pedestrian paths that are being planned to provide direct connection from the town centre to the park, said HDB.

