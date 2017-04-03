Government 'seriously considering' ho...

Government 'seriously considering' how to deal with fake news: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: The Government is "seriously considering" how to address the fake news issue and will announce its position upon completion of a review, said Minister of Law K Shanmugam in Parliament on Monday . "Under our current law, there are limited remedies to deal with these falsehoods," he acknowledged.

