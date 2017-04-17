Eurasians small group, but made many ...

Eurasians small group, but made many contributions: PM Lee

Sunday Apr 9 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Prime Minister Lee cited first woman Supreme Court Justice Judith Prakash , Olympic champion Joseph Schooling and jazz pianist Jeremy Monteiro among others in the Eurasian community. SINGAPORE: Eurasians may be the smallest group in Singapore, but they have made many contributions, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a festival to celebrate Eurasian culture and tradition on Sunday .

Chicago, IL

