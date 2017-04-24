Duterte calls for respect for independence in debut as Asean host
President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nation leaders to respect each countries' independence in the region and find their place in the international arena. Duterte debuted as host of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation summit here in Manila, the first test of his diplomacy as host.
