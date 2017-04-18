DPM Teo Chee Hean to visit Hong Kong, United States

Mr Teo will be in Hong Kong from Apr 18 to 19. He will then visit the United States from Apr 19 to 23. SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will make a working visit to Hong Kong on Tuesday and visit the United States after that, the Minister of Foreign Affairs announced in a media release on Monday. Mr Teo's upcoming visit to Hong Kong will reaffirm longstanding and close cooperation between Singapore and Hong Kong, MFA said.

