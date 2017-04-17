CY Leung slams lawmaker on Facebook over Singapore comparison

Pan-democrat Charles Mok pens letter slamming government's lagging innovation policies, while chief executive blames opposition filibusters for delays A war of words erupted between Hong Kong's outgoing chief executive and pan-democratic lawmaker Charles Mok on Sunday after the latter penned a piece criticising the administration's lagging policies in innovation and technology. Incumbent leader Leung Chun-ying launched an unexpected counter-attack on his Facebook page, saying that the pan-democrats, whom he accused of slowing down government policies, should instead be blamed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.