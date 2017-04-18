Commitment to multiracial Singapore was golden thread in Othman Wok's life: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong lauded the late Othman Wok's legacy of racial harmony in a eulogy delivered at his memorial service on Wednesday , noting the former politician's crucial role in leading Malay Singaporeans through Separation and into part of a united national identity. One of Singapore's first generation of leaders, Mr Othman died on Monday at the age of 92. He was accorded a state-assisted funeral on Tuesday and State flags on all Government buildings were flown at half-mast until conclusion of his memorial service.

