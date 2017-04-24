Cabinet changes: Josephine Teo, Desmo...

Cabinet changes: Josephine Teo, Desmond Lee appointed full ministers

SINGAPORE: Senior Ministers of State Josephine Teo and Desmond Lee have been appointed full ministers with effect from May 1, the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday . Mrs Teo, who is currently Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Transport and in the PMO, has been promoted to Minister in the PMO and Second Minister for Manpower and for Foreign Affairs.

