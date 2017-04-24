Cabinet changes: Josephine Teo, Desmond Lee appointed full ministers
SINGAPORE: Senior Ministers of State Josephine Teo and Desmond Lee have been appointed full ministers with effect from May 1, the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday . Mrs Teo, who is currently Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Transport and in the PMO, has been promoted to Minister in the PMO and Second Minister for Manpower and for Foreign Affairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC