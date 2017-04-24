Bigger changes to Cabinet ahead in 2018, says PM Lee Hsien Loong
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday that he plans to make bigger changes to his team next year, and put new ministers in charge of some ministries. His comments follow the latest round of Cabinet changes, which saw Mrs Josephine Teo and Mr Desmond Lee promoted to full ministers in the Prime Minister's Office .
