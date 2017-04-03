Afghanistan, Singapore ink MOU as President Ghani visits
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong witness the signing of an agreement on technical cooperation between their two countries on Apr 7, 2017. SINGAPORE: Afghanistan will send senior officials to Singapore to attend programmes on topics such as public administration, urban planning and sustainable development under an agreement signed on Friday , Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement.
