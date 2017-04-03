Afghanistan, Singapore ink MOU as Pre...

Afghanistan, Singapore ink MOU as President Ghani visits

Friday Apr 7

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong witness the signing of an agreement on technical cooperation between their two countries on Apr 7, 2017. SINGAPORE: Afghanistan will send senior officials to Singapore to attend programmes on topics such as public administration, urban planning and sustainable development under an agreement signed on Friday , Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement.

Chicago, IL

