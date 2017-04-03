2 new members to the Council of Presi...

2 new members to the Council of Presidential Advisers appointed

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Mr Lim Chee Onn and Mr Stephen Lee Ching Yen were appointed to the council from Apr 1 this year, the President's Office says. SINGAPORE: Two new members were appointed to the Council of Presidential Advisers with effect from Apr 1, said the President's Office on Thursday .

