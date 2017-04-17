17:13 Singaporean company to construct Mongolian coal aerification plant
The Mongolian Ministry of Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Poh Golden Ger Resources Pte Ltd, which is the Mongolian subsidiary of Singapore's "Poh Group Pte", for coal aerification and power generation, reports news.mn. The Singaporean company will cooperate with Mongolia for constructing the coal aerification plant, which will generate power through the process of burning a combination of coal dust and gas.
