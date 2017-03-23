Westminster attack: Singapore leaders...

Westminster attack: Singapore leaders convey condolences

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

"Singapore stands in solidarity with the United Kingdom during this difficult time, and in the broader fight against terror," President Tony Tan Keng Yam wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. An injured person is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain Mar 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,766 • Total comments across all topics: 279,805,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC