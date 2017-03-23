US judge grants asylum to Singapore teen blogger
Amos Yee, accused of insulting the island's late leader and religious groups, was jailed for weeks in 2015 and 2016. A Singaporean teenage blogger who was jailed twice for his online posts insulting his government was granted asylum to remain in the United States, an immigration judge in Chicago ruled.
