US judge grants asylum to Singapore teen blogger

Amos Yee, accused of insulting the island's late leader and religious groups, was jailed for weeks in 2015 and 2016. A Singaporean teenage blogger who was jailed twice for his online posts insulting his government was granted asylum to remain in the United States, an immigration judge in Chicago ruled.

Chicago, IL

