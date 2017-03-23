Singapore's UOB gets nod to open 100-...

Singapore's UOB gets nod to open 100-pct foreign-owned bank in Vietnam

Thursday

United Overseas Bank Ltd on Thursday received an early approval to open a 100-percent foreign owned bank in Vietnam as part of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's visit to the country. UOB's bank in Vietnam, once established, will join eight other fully foreign-owned banks in Vietnam.

Chicago, IL

