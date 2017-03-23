Singapore prime minister visits Vietn...

Singapore prime minister visits Vietnam to boost ties

Vietnam and Singapore have signed several business agreements as the island state seeks to boost investment and trade with the communist country during a visit by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks during a joint press briefing with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, March 23, 2017.

Chicago, IL

