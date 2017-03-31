Singapore opens Learning Forest at Bo...

Singapore opens Learning Forest at Botanic Gardens

Singapore Botanic Gardens opened a Learning Forest with freshwater wetlands on Friday, serving to help in rain forest regeneration and bolster local plant species conservation efforts. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, speaking at the opening event, said that the Learning Forest builds on the Botanic Gardens' "legacy of conservation and improvement."

