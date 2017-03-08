RSS Independence retires after nearly...

RSS Independence retires after nearly two decades of service

Wednesday

SINGAPORE: Nineteen years after it entered operational service, the RSS Independence - one of the first warships wholly designed and built in Singapore - retired on Wednesday . The Fearless-class patrol vessel, along with its sister ships, was built under a collaborative effort by the Republic of Singapore Navy , the Defence Technology Community and the local defence industry.

Chicago, IL

