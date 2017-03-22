Burma's cutting, making and packaging garment export sector has generated more than US$1.6 billion in business during 11 months of this fiscal year, an increase of almost $1 billion over the same period the previous year, according to the Ministry of Commerce. A large number of investment permits issued by the Myanmar Investment Commission this year were in the garment manufacturing sector, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.