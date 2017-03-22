Read Now

Sunday Mar 19

Burma's cutting, making and packaging garment export sector has generated more than US$1.6 billion in business during 11 months of this fiscal year, an increase of almost $1 billion over the same period the previous year, according to the Ministry of Commerce. A large number of investment permits issued by the Myanmar Investment Commission this year were in the garment manufacturing sector, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

