Public service to build up digital capabilities, drive innovation: DPM Teo

SINGAPORE: To help make the public service more future-ready and able to meet new challenges, 10,000 officers will be trained in digital capabilities and Minister Ong Ye Kung will help spearhead a drive for public service innovation, announced Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean. Speaking during the Committee of Supply debates on Thursday , Mr Teo, who is also Minister-in-charge of Civil Service outlined four priorities for the public service: Integrating strategic planning and execution, driving innovation, building new capabilities and developing public officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.