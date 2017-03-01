Public servants to get 4 more weeks o...

Public servants to get 4 more weeks of unpaid infant-care leave

Working parents now jointly get 22 weeks of parental leave. It goes up to 26 in July if one spouse is a civil servant Public servants in Singapore with newborns will soon benefit from a pilot scheme that provides an extra four weeks of unpaid infant-care leave per parent, which can be taken within the child's first year.

